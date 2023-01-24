Free shipping on orders $35+
Indestructibles: Sesame Street: Elmo Says Surprise!
Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)
Description
Join Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they plan a super surprise party for his puppy. Wrap presents, make a card, bake treats, and — most importantly — don't tell Tango!
Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
Sesame Street has been voted the #1 trusted brand by parents and has been a hit in households and classrooms since 1969. The same kids who grew up watching the beloved furry muppets are now introducing their own children to the wonderful world of Sesame Street! With the goal of helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, Sesame Street continues to expand and delight kids and parents around the world.
