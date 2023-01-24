Indestructibles: Sesame Street: Elmo Says Surprise!

Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material

Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!

Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading

Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel

Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards

Join Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they plan a super surprise party for his puppy. Wrap presents, make a card, bake treats, and — most importantly — don't tell Tango!is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents,are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:has been voted the #1 trusted brand by parents and has been a hit in households and classrooms since 1969. The same kids who grew up watching the beloved furry muppets are now introducing their own children to the wonderful world of Sesame Street! With the goal of helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, Sesame Street continues to expand and delight kids and parents around the world.