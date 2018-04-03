Maddie Frost

Maddie Frost is the author and illustrator of Once Upon a Zzzz, Wakey Birds, and Smug Seagull, as well as the illustrator of The Littlest Things Give the Loveliest Hugs, among other books. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for animation. Maddie lives outside of Boston, and she invites you to visit her online at Maddie-Frost.com.