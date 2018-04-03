Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Maddie Frost
Maddie Frost is the author and illustrator of Once Upon a Zzzz, Wakey Birds, and Smug Seagull, as well as the illustrator of The Littlest Things Give the Loveliest Hugs, among other books. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for animation. Maddie lives outside of Boston, and she invites you to visit her online at Maddie-Frost.com.Read More
By the Author
Smug Seagull
The sneakiest seagull on the beach meets his match when a plucky crab makes a grab for the tastiest snacks.Get a good look, because Sully…
The Littlest Things Give the Loveliest Hugs
A delightful picture book celebrating love and hugs in all kinds of animal families--perfect for Valentine's Day and year-round love, too!From ducklings to seal pups,…