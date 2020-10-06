Just Be Jelly

A groovy jellyfish helps a scared-of-everything sardine learn to take its problems in stride in this humorous picture book about wiggling your worries away.
When a sardine who’s scared of everything loses its handbook for staying safe in the sea, it goes into total panic mode. But right as big, scary shadows are surrounding it, the sardine runs into a jellyfish preaching the wisdom of wiggling your worries away. Try it! Wiggle up…wiggle down…wiggle all around! When you’re done, your problems might not seem so enormous — and those scary shadows might turn out to be friends!
From the creator of Smug Seagull comes a funny, feel-good story about facing your fears (with the help of a few awesome dance moves).
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Smug Seagull:"Swipe this one off the shelf for a belly-laugh-inducing beach read."—Kirkus Reviews
"Full of comedic antics.... This is a quick summertime romp for future fans of Dav Pilkey."
—BCCB
"[A] laugh-along picture book.... Bright and filled with movement."
—Booklist
"An enjoyable, comical tale."
—School Library Journal
"Fans of Piggie and Elephant will love this book. Bad Guy vs Misunderstood Guy told in a mischievous way. You will laugh and be appalled. Any parent will flash back to days on the beach chasing a seagull and their sandwich."—Suzanne Lucey, Page 158 Books (Wake Forest, NC)
"This animated seagull made me laugh out loud! He's the king of the beach, and no one swipes snacks as well as he does. Everything's sunny for him until...a crab swipes his snack back! And he seems to have stolen the seagull's swiping skills! There's a lot this bird can learn from a crab, including some manners. This is the kind of book to read with a silly voice and sound effects. I hope you love this smug seagull as much as I do!"
—Andrew King, University Bookstore (Seattle, WA)
"Really funny -- will be great for kiddos who like fun read alouds."—Lauren Nopenz Fairley, Curious Iguana (Frederick, MD)