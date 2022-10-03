Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Monster Mac and Cheese Party
by Todd Parr

Hardcover
On Sale

Jun 27, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316376426

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

Description

Through his signature illustrations that explode with fun and flavor, New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr invites everyone to the funkiest, most unforgettable potluck on the block.

We all know kids love macaroni and cheese. But who knew monsters do too? In this story, the monsters hold a mac and cheese party (no humans allowed) and share all their creepy twists on this favorite food. What do zombies like? Mac and cheese with eyeballs! How do sea monsters eat their mac and cheese? In the bathtub, of course! The party is going fine until the monsters are surprised by the unexpected arrival of HUMANS at their party.

With interactive text that invites kids to join in with their own silly versions (mac and cheese with unicorns, anyone?) and bold, colorful illustrations, this is a wildly fun read aloud with a positive message about the value of sharing meals with friends and trying new things. Perfect for Halloween storytime and all year round.

What's Inside

