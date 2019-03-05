Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Kindness Book
Beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr uses his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity to explore the value and joy in being kind to others.Read More
With his trademark bright colors and bold lines, Todd Parr takes on a topic more important than ever: being kind to each other. This idea is both a perfect fit for Todd’s cheerful, child-friendly positivity and incredibly close to Todd’s own heart. No matter what other people choose to do, you can always choose to be kind — and what a wonderful thing to be! Today’s parents and teachers are looking for ways to instill empathy and kindness in children at a young age — this book is the perfect introduction to a timely and timeless topic.