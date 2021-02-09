The Bedtime Book
The Bedtime Book

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316428002

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr puts a twist on the traditional bedtime story with his signature blend of colorful pictures and pleasing blend of comedy and reassurance

It's time for bed!
But, no one is ready for bed
The raccoon has the hiccups
The narwhal needs to take her bath.
And the bear is hungry.
 
With his signature humor and heart, Todd Parr puts a twist on the traditional bedtime story with all the animals sharing why they aren't quite ready to go to sleep.

