The Bedtime Book

It's time for bed!
But, no one is ready for bed
The raccoon has the hiccups
The narwhal needs to take her bath.
And the bear is hungry.
With his signature humor and heart, Todd Parr puts a twist on the traditional bedtime story with all the animals sharing why they aren't quite ready to go to sleep.
