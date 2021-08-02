Celebrate your love of the iconic 1980s sitcom with this charming board book that fans will want to share with the youngest readers at bedtime.
Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose are having a sleepover! And, of course, they are having too much fun to go to sleep. As Ma tries to get them to settle down, the girls enjoy some cheesecake in the kitchen, try on their dress-up clothes, sing and dance, and say goodnight to their friends Stan and Miles. Finally, after taking a bath and putting on their pj's, they all squeeze into bed and listen to one of Ma's Sicily stories before they drift off together.
Illustrated with bright and charming art, full of Easter eggs and nods to iconic show gags—from St. Olaf to Shady Pines—Goodnight, Girls will simultaneously delight kids AND adults.
Praise for The Golden Girls: Goodnight, Girls:
“[T]he masterminds behind…The Golden Girls: Goodnight Girls….[take] some key episodes and [turn] them into sweet illustrations and a storyline, rather than just a totally new, made-up plot….But this Golden Girls board book story is even better and cuter….There are even Easter eggs throughout the book…much to the all the grownups’ delight. But kids will love the whimsical art and charm of the book itself.”—Abi Berwager Schreier, Romper
