The Golden Girls: Goodnight, Girls

Celebrate your love of the iconic 1980s sitcom with this charming board book that fans will want to share with the youngest readers at bedtime.



Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose are having a sleepover! And, of course, they are having too much fun to go to sleep. As Ma tries to get them to settle down, the girls enjoy some cheesecake in the kitchen, try on their dress-up clothes, sing and dance, and say goodnight to their friends Stan and Miles. Finally, after taking a bath and putting on their pj's, they all squeeze into bed and listen to one of Ma's Sicily stories before they drift off together.



Illustrated with bright and charming art, full of Easter eggs and nods to iconic show gags—from St. Olaf to Shady Pines—Goodnight, Girls will simultaneously delight kids AND adults.