Description

Perfect for bedtime or any time, here is a visually stunning exploration of the senses and experiences of many different creatures through the lens of animal dreams, from Caldecott Honoree and New York Times bestselling creator Brendan Wenzel.



Welcome to a magical world of endless curiosity. You are a sleeping salamander. A dancing octopus. A speeding falcon…even a sneaking tiger and playful human child. As one dream slips into another, every page turn immerses you in the sensory wonder of the world and all its creatures, from the ocean depths to soaring skies, and everything in between. Each creature dreams and experiences life in a different way. Each is connected despite their differences.



Poetic and universal in its gentle message of interconnectedness, Every Dreaming Creature yields deeper meaning with every read, offering new discoveries hidden within the acclaimed artist Brendan Wenzel’s dazzling, vibrant artwork.

