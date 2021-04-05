With modern packaging, this board book refresh edition of the classic goodnight story with a love theme and a counting game, is perfect for bedtime and Valentine's Day



"How many kisses do you want tonight?" Daddy Bear growls, cuddling Little Bear tight. "I want ONE," laughs Little Bear, "A big, loud kiss on my soft, brown hair." How many kisses do you want, young fellow?" Mommy Duck asks, fluffing Little Duck yellow.



With simple, rhyming text, this adorable counting bedtime book celebrates the special ritual of goodnight kisses for animals and humans alike. Cozy up with your little one for a goodnight kiss — or two, or three, or four…



Varsha Bajaj's warm story and Ivan Bates's charming illustrations creates a sweet board book perfect for sharing with babies and toddlers.