Good Dream Dragon
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Good Dream Dragon

by Jacky Davis

Illustrated by Courtney Dawson

Christy Ottaviano Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316349451

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 25th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
Good Dream Dragon comes to the rescue in easing a child’s bedtime fears in this magical story featuring a nonbinary child. 

When a young child is afraid to go to sleep, they call on the Good Dream Dragon to help lead the way. Together, the pair race past comets as they travel through the night galaxy, making their way to the magical world of Dreamland. 

This soothing bedtime story celebrates imagination as a way to help alleviate a child’s bedtime jitters. It is a gentle reminder to children that comfort is always within reach.  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less