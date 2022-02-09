Jacky Davis (she/her) has written many popular children’s books, including the co-creation of the New York Times bestselling Ladybug Girl series. Her other books include: Sunny Side-Up, Black Belt Bunny, Olive & Pekoe, and Agent Lion. She lives in Rosendale, New York with her family and rescue dog that somehow resembles both a lion and a bear. To find out more about Jacky go to blackpolka.com.



Courtney Dawson (she/her/they) is a children’s book illustrator, designer, avid book reader, and mother. She is inspired by the world around her and all of the good in it. Courtney loves to work on projects that are empowering, inclusive, and whimsical. She also enjoys rainy days indoors and painting to Sam Cooke. She resides with her partner, wild toddler, cute baby, and many overwatered plants in Ventura, California. You can view more of Courtney's work by visiting courtneyjdawson.com or @courtneyjdee on Instagram.