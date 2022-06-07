For readers who love The Night Gardener, The Antlered Ship, and Emily Winfield Martin’s Dream Animals, this mythological, Sendak-inspired romp to the top of the world and back home again is a bedtime classic-in-the-making.



Where do children go when they drift off to sleep?



They float on a warm nighttime breeze over forests and peaks.

They tumble down a mountain carpeted in night blossoms.

They sail in silver ships over ribbons of moonlight,

and arrive at a shining pavilion at the very top of the world.



Now the Night Frolic can begin.



From acclaimed creators Julie Berry and Jaime Zollars, this exquisite, immersive bedtime fantasy will mesmerize dreamers young and old.