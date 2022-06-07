Julie Berry
Julie Berry is the author of Happy Right Now; Long Ago on a Silent Night; the Printz Honor novel The Passion of Dolssa; the Carnegie and Edgar-shortlisted All the Truth That's In Me; the New York Times bestselling Lovely War; and many other acclaimed books for young readers. She also owns an independent bookstore in her hometown. She lives in Western New York and invites you to visit her online at julieberrybooks.com.Read More
Jaime Zollars is the creator of The Truth About Dragons. Her art has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts, the Society of Illustrators, and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, among others. She lives in Southern California and invites you to visit her online at JaimeZollars.com.
By the Author
The Night Frolic
For readers who love The Night Gardener, The Antlered Ship, and Emily Winfield Martin’s Dream Animals, this mythological, Sendak-inspired romp to the top of the world…