Jaime Zollars

Jaime Zollars is inspired by fairy tales and Flemish painters, nonfiction, forgotten paper, found textures, and flea market photographs. Her art has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts, the Society of Illustrators, and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, among others. The Truth About Dragons is her debut book for children. Jaime lives in Charleston, South Carolina, and she invites you to visit her online at JaimeZollars.com.