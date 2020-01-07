Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jaime Zollars
Jaime Zollars is inspired by fairy tales and Flemish painters, nonfiction, forgotten paper, found textures, and flea market photographs. Her art has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts, the Society of Illustrators, and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, among others. The Truth About Dragons is her debut book for children. Jaime lives in Charleston, South Carolina, and she invites you to visit her online at JaimeZollars.com.Read More
By the Author
The Truth About Dragons
A spellbinding picture book about the anxiety and excitement of a new experience, represented by a castle full of dragons that aren't quite what they…