



As a young girl cautiously approaches a castle full of soaring, roaring dragons, she worries about their wildness and their terribly sharp teeth. And indeed, the dragons are hungry and noisy, and they seem to be hovering closer and closer…until the girl notices that some of the beasts are wearing mismatched socks. And some are playing tambourines. And some prefer to color quietly in the corner. Could it be there’s more to these dragons than the girl first realized?





In this remarkable debut by author-illustrator Jaime Zollars, every page turn reveals another dragon meticulously transformed into a friend, each child working through his or her own overwhelming first day of school, just like the young girl. Inspired by Jaime’s daughter, The Truth About Dragons encourages young readers to see beyond their fears to the often surprising truths underneath…and to find their inner dragons.