Legendary Creatures
Legendary Creatures

Mythical Beasts and Spirits from Around the World

by Adam Auerbach

Christy Ottaviano Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316331876

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover

A vibrantly illustrated, imaginative picture book featuring mythological creatures drawn from diverse cultural traditions. 

From the vicious three-headed Chimera of ancient Greece to the peaceful Navagunjara of India— a creature made from parts from nine different animals—to the awe-inspiring dragons of Europe and East Asia, this exciting introduction to mythological creatures celebrates the wondrous beings featured in stories from all over the world. Including a vast array of fierce monsters, powerful spirits, ancient gods, and helpful beasts, Legendary Creatures is the perfect primer to engage young readers interested in the fascinating world of mythology. 

