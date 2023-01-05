Free shipping on $35+

Brendan Wenzel

Brendan Wenzel is the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the Caldecott Honor Book They All Saw a Cat, as well as the acclaimed picture books A Stone Sat StillHello Hello, and Inside Cat. He has also illustrated numerous works for children including Some Pets and Some Bugs by Angela DiTerlizzi and Life by Cynthia Rylant. With a great affection for all things furred, feathered and scaly, he is a proud collaborator with many groups working to protect and conserve wild places and creatures. He lives in Brooklyn and invites you to visit him at brendanwenzel.info.
 
