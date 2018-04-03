Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mark Sperring
Mark Sperring is the bestselling author of numerous books for children, including I’ll Catch You If You Fall and The Shape of My Heart. He has worked as a graphic designer and a screen printer, and is currently a bookseller and an author. Mark lives in Bristol, England.Read More
Maddie Frost is the author and illustrator of Once Upon a Zzzz. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for animation. Maddie lives outside of Boston, and she invites you to visit her online at Maddie-Frost.com.
Maddie Frost is the author and illustrator of Once Upon a Zzzz. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for animation. Maddie lives outside of Boston, and she invites you to visit her online at Maddie-Frost.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Littlest Things Give the Loveliest Hugs
A delightful picture book celebrating love and hugs in all kinds of animal families--perfect for Valentine's Day and year-round love, too!From ducklings to seal pups,…