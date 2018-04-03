Mark Sperring

Mark Sperring is the bestselling author of numerous books for children, including I’ll Catch You If You Fall and The Shape of My Heart. He has worked as a graphic designer and a screen printer, and is currently a bookseller and an author. Mark lives in Bristol, England.



Maddie Frost is the author and illustrator of Once Upon a Zzzz. She grew up in Massachusetts and attended the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for animation. Maddie lives outside of Boston, and she invites you to visit her online at Maddie-Frost.com.