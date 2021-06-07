Skip to My Moo
A Rollicking Barnyard Story

by Iza Trapani

Illustrated by Maddie Frost

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762499663

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cows

PAGE COUNT: 32

Moo-ve and groove to this fanciful picture book retelling of "Skip to My Lou" as the farm animals put on their dancing shoes for a hoedown, by bestselling author Iza Trapani.

Skip, skip, skip to my moo, skip to my moo my darlings! Moo-ve and groove with your favorite farm animals as cow begins a raucous hoedown in the barnyard. Follow the animals as they do-si-do, two-step, sashay, and line dance their way to the best barn party you ever saw.

