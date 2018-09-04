Cowhide-and-Seek
by Sheri Dillard

Illustrated by Jess Pauwels

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762491841

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $23.49

ON SALE: May 7th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cows

PAGE COUNT: 32

A fun and humorous picture book about a cow playing hide and seek, perfect for fans of Click, Clack, Moo.

Where, oh where, could Bessie be?

When Bessie hears the farmer counting his cows, she thinks he’s starting a game of hide-and-seek. She hurries off to hide, determined to be the winner- but she’s the only one playing! When her “hiding spot” walks away, she follows it . . . right off the farm! Ready or not, here comes the farmer! Will Bessie find the perfect place to hide?