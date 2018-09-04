Cowhide-and-Seek

A fun and humorous picture book about a cow playing hide and seek, perfect for fans of Click, Clack, Moo.
Where, oh where, could Bessie be?
When Bessie hears the farmer counting his cows, she thinks he’s starting a game of hide-and-seek. She hurries off to hide, determined to be the winner- but she’s the only one playing! When her “hiding spot” walks away, she follows it . . . right off the farm! Ready or not, here comes the farmer! Will Bessie find the perfect place to hide?
Where, oh where, could Bessie be?
When Bessie hears the farmer counting his cows, she thinks he’s starting a game of hide-and-seek. She hurries off to hide, determined to be the winner- but she’s the only one playing! When her “hiding spot” walks away, she follows it . . . right off the farm! Ready or not, here comes the farmer! Will Bessie find the perfect place to hide?