Cowhide-and-Seek

A fun and humorous picture book about a cow playing hide and seek, perfect for fans of Click, Clack, Moo.



Where, oh where, could Bessie be?



When Bessie hears the farmer counting his cows, she thinks he’s starting a game of hide-and-seek. She hurries off to hide, determined to be the winner- but she’s the only one playing! When her “hiding spot” walks away, she follows it . . . right off the farm! Ready or not, here comes the farmer! Will Bessie find the perfect place to hide?





