Sheri Dillard
Sheri Dillard is a children’s author and preschool teacher/librarian. She lives in Atlanta, GA, with her husband Mark, three sons, and a 100-pound puppy named Captain, who is not so good at hiding. Cowhide-and-Seek is her first book.Read More
Jess Pauwels grew up in a professional dancers’ family but pencils were much more appealing to her. She studied arts and illustration at university and has illustrated a number of picture books and magazines. She lives in Brussels, Belgium.
By the Author
Cowhide-and-Seek
A fun and humorous picture book about a cow playing hide and seek, perfect for fans of Click, Clack, Moo. Where, oh where, could Bessie…