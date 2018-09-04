Sheri Dillard

Sheri Dillard is a children’s author and preschool teacher/librarian. She lives in Atlanta, GA, with her husband Mark, three sons, and a 100-pound puppy named Captain, who is not so good at hiding. Cowhide-and-Seek is her first book.



Jess Pauwels grew up in a professional dancers’ family but pencils were much more appealing to her. She studied arts and illustration at university and has illustrated a number of picture books and magazines. She lives in Brussels, Belgium.