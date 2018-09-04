Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cowhide-and-Seek
A fun and humorous picture book about a cow playing hide and seek, perfect for fans of Click, Clack, Moo.
Where, oh where, could Bessie be?
When Bessie hears the farmer counting his cows, she thinks he’s starting a game of hide-and-seek. She hurries off to hide, determined to be the winner- but she’s the only one playing! When her “hiding spot” walks away, she follows it . . . right off the farm! Ready or not, here comes the farmer! Will Bessie find the perfect place to hide?