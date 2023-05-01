Go to Hachette Book Group home

Arlo Needs Glasses

By Barney Saltzberg

A new edition of the beloved story of a dog who needs glasses, now in a new format. A favorite for glasses-wearing kids and their families, ARLO tells the story of a dog who can't catch a ball until he receives a prescription for glasses – packed with all the interesting experiences of going to the eye doctor and choosing frames. With die-cut paper glasses for kids to try on themselves!

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
24 pages
Workman Publishing Company
9781523520985

Barney Saltzberg is the author of more than 30 books for children, including Beautiful Oops!, My Book of Beautiful Oops!, Good Egg and the bestselling Touch and Feel Kisses series. Additionally, he’s recorded four albums of songs for children. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two dogs, and a pond full of fish.

