Barney Saltzberg (barneysaltzberg.com) is an author/illustrator/singer/songwriter who has published close to 30 children’s books, including BEAUTIFUL OOPS! and CHENGDU CAN DO, a companion to this book. He studied art at Sonoma State College in Northern California and later took a class at Otis/Parsons in children’s book writing and illustrating, where he created his first book,He lives in Los Angeles, California.