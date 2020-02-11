Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Barney Saltzberg
Barney Saltzberg (barneysaltzberg.com) is an author/illustrator/singer/songwriter who has published close to 30 children’s books, including BEAUTIFUL OOPS! and CHENGDU CAN DO, a companion to this book. He studied art at Sonoma State College in Northern California and later took a class at Otis/Parsons in children’s book writing and illustrating, where he created his first book, It Must Have Been the Wind. He lives in Los Angeles, California.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use