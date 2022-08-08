Orders over $45 ship FREE

Dog Diaries: Big Top Bonanza
Dog Diaries: Big Top Bonanza

by James Patterson

With Steven Butler

Illustrated by Richard Watson

On Sale

Apr 3, 2023

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316411028

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

Description

Junior, the first DOG AUTHOR to top the New York Times bestseller list, goes to the circus!

Imagine my WAG-NIFICENT excitement when I found out the circus was coming to town! I’d do anything to join those muscly mastiffs, tumbling toy poodles, and clowning corgis. Read my latest diary to discover: 
  • How my pack-pals and I caused carnival chaos!
  • The way I reunited with the most-wanted escapee from pooch prison.
  • My show-stealing PAW-formance.
It’s going to be a RE-BARK-ABLE show! With my whole pooch pack alongside me—and, of course, my favorite pet human, RUFF!—what could possibly go wrong?
 

Praise

Praise for Dog Diaries:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller!
An Amazon Best Book of the Month!
A Barnes & Noble Top Book of the Month!

"Junior is a dog of great enthusiasm [with an] endearingly canine first-dog voice. Watson's numerous cartoon illustrations... perfectly capture Junior's whimsical attitude...This series opener is a romp in the park." --- Kirkus Reviews

"Bolstered by Watson's spry cartoons, Patterson and Butler's rollicking story will catch--and hold--the attention of young readers, especially those of the dog-loving variety." --- Publishers Weekly

"Patterson's tongue-in-cheek humor, accompanied by Butler's comic illustrations, makes this illustrated chapter book a lighthearted 'dog and his boy' story for dog-lovers and fans of Tom Watson's Stick Dog series." --- Booklist

Dog Diaries