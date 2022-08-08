Orders over $45 ship FREE
Dog Diaries: Big Top Bonanza
Description
Imagine my WAG-NIFICENT excitement when I found out the circus was coming to town! I’d do anything to join those muscly mastiffs, tumbling toy poodles, and clowning corgis. Read my latest diary to discover:
- How my pack-pals and I caused carnival chaos!
- The way I reunited with the most-wanted escapee from pooch prison.
- My show-stealing PAW-formance.
What's Inside
Praise
A #1 New York Times Bestseller!
An Amazon Best Book of the Month!
A Barnes & Noble Top Book of the Month!
"Junior is a dog of great enthusiasm [with an] endearingly canine first-dog voice. Watson's numerous cartoon illustrations... perfectly capture Junior's whimsical attitude...This series opener is a romp in the park." --- Kirkus Reviews
"Bolstered by Watson's spry cartoons, Patterson and Butler's rollicking story will catch--and hold--the attention of young readers, especially those of the dog-loving variety." --- Publishers Weekly
"Patterson's tongue-in-cheek humor, accompanied by Butler's comic illustrations, makes this illustrated chapter book a lighthearted 'dog and his boy' story for dog-lovers and fans of Tom Watson's Stick Dog series." --- Booklist