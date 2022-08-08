Dog Diaries: Big Top Bonanza

How my pack-pals and I caused carnival chaos!

The way I reunited with the most-wanted escapee from pooch prison.

My show-stealing PAW-formance.

Imagine my WAG-NIFICENT excitement when I found out the circus was coming to town! I’d do anything to join those muscly mastiffs, tumbling toy poodles, and clowning corgis. Read my latest diary to discover:It’s going to be a RE-BARK-ABLE show! With my whole pooch pack alongside me—and, of course, my favorite pet human, RUFF!—what could possibly go wrong?