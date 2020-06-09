I Am the Longest Dog

From the co-author of the hilarious national bestseller All My Friends Are Dead comes a very tall tale about a very long dog–with a very big surprise at the tail-end!





Lucy is the world’s longest dog, but just how long is she? Like, are we talking pretty long? Or super-crazy number-one-record-breaking BANANAS long? See for yourself in this hilarious picture book by best-selling author-illustrator Avery Monsen. (Warning: the dog is very long.)