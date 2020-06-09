Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Avery Monsen
Avery Monsen is a writer, actor, and illustrator who lives in Los Angeles and co-authored the national bestseller, All My Friends Are Dead, as well as I Feel Relatively Neutral About New York and K is For Knifeball. He’s also written for the television shows, Billy On The Street and Trip Tank. His writing and drawings have been published in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, The Believer, and several newspapers around the country, and he was recently named one of the New Faces of Comedy at the 2017 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. As an actor, he’s appeared on 30 Rock, The Tonight Show, High Maintenance, Maron, Adam Ruins Everything, and Alexa & Katie.Read More
