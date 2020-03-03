Dog Diaries: Double-Dog Dare





Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!





Junior is so excited to get to tell you all the fun stuff he’s been up to: like protecting his home from evil raccoons and those people who bring mail every day. But then he gets in trouble and must go to…





OBEDIENCE SCHOOL.





Then comes the holidays, and Junior discovers the deliciousness of a roast turkey, which he can’t help but taste. A “taste” that gets him labeled a Bad Boy.





Now he’s in the dog house…AGAIN.





Will Junior ever redeem himself and earn the title of GOOD BOY?