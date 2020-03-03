Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dog Diaries: Double-Dog Dare
Dog Diaries & Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays
Life as a dog is one adventure to the next. Lovable mischief-making canine Junior gets into a lot of trouble, from wacky escapades in obedience school to stealing the family dinner—read about all that and more in this two-in-one bindup of Dog Diaries and Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays.Read More
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!
Junior is so excited to get to tell you all the fun stuff he’s been up to: like protecting his home from evil raccoons and those people who bring mail every day. But then he gets in trouble and must go to…
OBEDIENCE SCHOOL.
Then comes the holidays, and Junior discovers the deliciousness of a roast turkey, which he can’t help but taste. A “taste” that gets him labeled a Bad Boy.
Now he’s in the dog house…AGAIN.
Will Junior ever redeem himself and earn the title of GOOD BOY?
