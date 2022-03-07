Dog Diaries: Double-Dog Dare
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Dog Diaries: Double-Dog Dare

Dog Diaries & Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays

by James Patterson

by Steven Butler

Illustrated by Richard Watson

Jimmy Patterson Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316276078

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: November 2nd 2020

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dogs

PAGE COUNT: 464

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover
Life as a dog is full of tail-wagging adventures. Join Junior the lovable mischief-making canine in this two-in-one bindup of Dog Diaries and Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays.

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!

Junior is so excited to get to tell you all the fun stuff he’s been up to: like protecting his home from evil raccoons and those people who bring mail every day. But then he gets in trouble and must go to . . .

OBEDIENCE SCHOOL.

Then comes the holidays, and Junior discovers the deliciousness of a roast turkey, which he can’t help but taste. A “taste” that gets him labeled a Bad Boy.

Now he’s in the dog house . . . AGAIN.

Will Junior ever redeem himself and earn the title of GOOD BOY?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less