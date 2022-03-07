Dog Diaries: Double-Dog Dare

Life as a dog is full of tail-wagging adventures. Join Junior the lovable mischief-making canine in this two-in-one bindup of Dog Diaries and Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays.





Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!





Junior is so excited to get to tell you all the fun stuff he’s been up to: like protecting his home from evil raccoons and those people who bring mail every day. But then he gets in trouble and must go to . . .





OBEDIENCE SCHOOL.





Then comes the holidays, and Junior discovers the deliciousness of a roast turkey, which he can’t help but taste. A “taste” that gets him labeled a Bad Boy.





Now he’s in the dog house . . . AGAIN.





Will Junior ever redeem himself and earn the title of GOOD BOY?