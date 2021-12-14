Dog Diaries: Doggy Doubleheader
Two Dog Diaries Books in One: Mission ImPAWsible and Curse of the Mystery Mutt
The bestselling hits Dog Diaries: Mission ImPAWsible and Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt are together in one volume for the first time!
First, you’ll read about the RUFF time Junior had when his pet humans went on a trip and left Junior behind in a FUR-RAISING place. Find out how Junior and his pooch-pals did the imPAWsible to get home.
Then put on your detective hat and join Junior as he uses his smarts and his sniffer to track down the culprit TERRIER-izing his town! It’s up to Junior to solve a TAIL-CURLING mystery.
Kids will HOWL with laughter reading this BARK-TASTIC 2-in-1 adventure, which includes 15 pages of fun bonus activities!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Dog Diaries:
An Amazon Best Book of the Month!
A Barnes & Noble Top Book of the Month!
"Junior is a dog of great enthusiasm [with an] endearingly canine first-dog voice. Watson's numerous cartoon illustrations... perfectly capture Junior's whimsical attitude...This series opener is a romp in the park."—Kirkus Reviews
"Bolstered by Watson's spry cartoons, Patterson and Butler's rollicking story will catch--and hold--the attention of young readers, especially those of the dog-loving variety."—Publishers Weekly
"Patterson's tongue-in-cheek humor, accompanied by Butler's comic illustrations, makes this illustrated chapter book a lighthearted 'dog and his boy' story for dog-lovers and fans of Tom Watson's Stick Dog series."—Booklist