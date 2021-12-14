Dog Diaries: Doggy Doubleheader

The bestselling hits Dog Diaries: Mission ImPAWsible and Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt are together in one volume for the first time!



First, you’ll read about the RUFF time Junior had when his pet humans went on a trip and left Junior behind in a FUR-RAISING place. Find out how Junior and his pooch-pals did the imPAWsible to get home.



Then put on your detective hat and join Junior as he uses his smarts and his sniffer to track down the culprit TERRIER-izing his town! It’s up to Junior to solve a TAIL-CURLING mystery.



Kids will HOWL with laughter reading this BARK-TASTIC 2-in-1 adventure, which includes 15 pages of fun bonus activities!