Iza Trapani

Iza Trapani is the bestselling author-illustrator of many children’s books, including Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, Old MacDonald Had a . . . Zoo?, and The Itsy-Bitsy Spider. Her books have sold millions of copies worldwide. She lives in New York state.Maddie Frost is an author-illustrator from New England. She has illustrated many picture books, including Once Upon a Zzzz, Animobiles, and Wakey Birds. She studied animation at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She lives outside of Boston, Massachusetts.