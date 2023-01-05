Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider

Sing a nursery rhyme with a book that’s Indestructible!



Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:

Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material

Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!

Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading

Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel

Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards

In The Itsy Bitsy Spider, a small arachnid shows the power of perseverance—and baby is introduced to a favorite song and the concepts of rhythm and rhyme.