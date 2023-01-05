Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!

Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material

Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!

Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading

Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel

Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards

Find the numbers and say the rhyme—all the way up way up to ten! Count the animals—one, two, three! See how many ponies neigh and how many puppies play!is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents,are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are: