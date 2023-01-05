Free shipping on $35+

Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!
Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!

Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)

Illustrated by Ekaterina Trukhan

From an idea by Amy Pixton

Trade Paperback

Regular Price $5.95

Regular Price $7.95 CAD

On Sale

Sep 3, 2019

Page Count

12 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523506224

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

Description

Count with farm animals in a book that's indestructible.
 
Find the numbers and say the rhyme—all the way up way up to ten! Count the animals—one, two, three! See how many ponies neigh and how many puppies play!

Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies "read" (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
  • Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
  • Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
  • Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
  • Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
  • Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards

Indestructibles