Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!
Chew Proof · Rip Proof · Nontoxic · 100% Washable (Book for Babies, Newborn Books, Safe to Chew)
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 3, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
What green vegetable looks like a tree? Broccoli!
Can you find a fruit that’s small and yellow? Lemon!
Can you pick out two berries so red and sweet? Raspberry and strawberry!
Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
- Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
- Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
- Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
- Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
- Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"While mom and dad might love the closeness of story time, they surely don't love the ripped pages that come from reading to a curious infant. These tear-, bite-, and spit-proof books have the slimness of a paperback and the durability of a board book."
–RealSimple