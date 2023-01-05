Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Kate Merritt
Kate Merritt is a France-based artist who’s worked on numerous children’s magazines and illustrated picture books.
Amy Pixton, a mother of triplets, created Indestructibles after bits of traditional board books found their way into her babies’ mouths. Amy lives in Kansas City with her husband and their three children.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Indestructibles: Baby Peekaboo
Play peekaboo with baby in a book that’s indestructible! Who’s hiding behind the curtains? It’s Mommy! Who’s playing behind the toys? It’s Puppy! Who’s hiding…
Buy the Book
Indestructibles: Baby Night-Night
Snuggle up at bedtime with a book that’s indestructible! Baby takes a bath. Splash! Baby puts on pajamas. Cozy! Baby gets kisses. Night-night! Indestructibles is…