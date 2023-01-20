Jonas Sickler is an accomplished author, children’s book illustrator, and digital marketer. He has appeared in numerous children’s periodicals and contributed six books to Workman’s bestselling Indestructibles baby book series, now a global phenomenon with millions of copies sold around the world.

Jonas is also a prolific marketing author. He has been quoted in CNBC, Forbes, The Street, Chief Marketer, and CMI about digital marketing, consumer behavior, and Google Search.

