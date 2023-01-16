Free shipping on orders $35+

How Are You Feeling?
How Are You Feeling?

Explore All of Your Emotions

by Lisa Fyfe

Hardcover

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523523306

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Emotions & Feelings

Description

How are you feeling? Happy or sad? Excited or anxious? Maybe a little bit of everything all at once? In How Are You Feeling?, author Lisa Fyfe guides children through a range of emotions and helps them explore and identify their feelings. Guided breathing exercises teach kids to manage big emotions, and an interactive feelings wheel is a fun and engaging tool for parents and kids to communicate what's going on inside. Colorful illustrations and simple text create a space where young readers can get comfortable expressing how they feel, no matter how big or small their emotions might seem. 

