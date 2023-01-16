This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

How are you feeling? Happy or sad? Excited or anxious? Maybe a little bit of everything all at once? In How Are You Feeling?, author Lisa Fyfe guides children through a range of emotions and helps them explore and identify their feelings. Guided breathing exercises teach kids to manage big emotions, and an interactive feelings wheel is a fun and engaging tool for parents and kids to communicate what's going on inside. Colorful illustrations and simple text create a space where young readers can get comfortable expressing how they feel, no matter how big or small their emotions might seem.