Greg Fritz
Greg Fritz led the marketing team at Big Idea/VeggieTales for years and is well-versed in all things Veggie, including advertising, promotional partnerships, and product development. At work Greg displays a fortitude similar to Bob the Tomato, but at home he displays more of Larry’s whimsical spirit–a trait that comes in handy as he and his wife raise their five children. Greg lives in Franklin, Tennessee.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Great Easter Egg Hunt
Join the Veggies as they hunt for eggs and discover the true meaning of Easter in this fun and exciting board book.The Great Easter Egg…
God Made You Special!
Join Bob and Larry as they share their joyful message for little ones: God made you special and he loves you very much! The words…