Greg Fritz

Greg Fritz led the marketing team at Big Idea/VeggieTales for years and is well-versed in all things Veggie, including advertising, promotional partnerships, and product development. At work Greg displays a fortitude similar to Bob the Tomato, but at home he displays more of Larry’s whimsical spirit–a trait that comes in handy as he and his wife raise their five children. Greg lives in Franklin, Tennessee.
