Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Melinda Lee Rathjen
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Christmas Ideals 2019
Loyal readers are drawn to Ideals for its celebration of life's most treasured moments. This 75th anniversary edition of Christmas Ideals continues a long legacy…
L Is for Love (and Lion!)
Learn all about love as these flannel-clad animal friends love their way through this laugh-filled adventure starring Lion and the letter L.This zany group of…
T Is for Thanks (and Turkey!)
Learn all about saying "Thanks" as these flannel-clad animal friends thank their way through taco day in this adventure starring Turkey and the letter T.This…