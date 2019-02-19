Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa Reed
By the Author
ABCs in the Bible
With this creative primer, little ones can learn about the alphabet and the Bible all at the same time! Just flip through the sturdy pages…
Bob and Larry's Book of Numbers
Trying to find a more interesting way to get a toddler counting? Look no further than this fun and easy counting primer from the beloved…
Bob and Larry's Book of Colors
Looking for a fun and easy way to teach toddlers their colors? Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber are here to help! This educational…
Animals in the Bible
A lively introduction to Bible animals for little ones.In this energetic board book, children are taken on an animal-filled tour of beloved Bible stories. Little…
Very Veggie Bedtime Prayers
This new VeggieTales book of bedtime prayers is perfect for easing the daily transition from playtime to sweet dreams. These rhyming, toddler-friendly prayers will help…
We Wish You a Merry Christmas!
It's Christmastime at last, and Larry's excited to help decorate the village tree. The Veggies gather ornaments, popcorn, and lights, and work together to make…
Count Your Blessings
The Veggies know that it's importantâ??and funâ??to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and lively verse,…
Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God's love for us…
Hooray! It's Easter Day!
In this lively VeggieTales book, the Veggies are celebrating Easterâ??coloring eggs, enjoying baskets of candy, and dressing in their Easter Sunday best. There's so much…
VeggieTales Away in a Manger
The VeggieTales star in this story of the birth of Jesus, told through the verses of “Away in a Manger.” The sound button triggers the…