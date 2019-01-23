Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kathleen Long Bostrom
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The View at the Zoo
In this humorous twist on a visit to the zoo, just who has the more interesting view? Find out in this board book edition of…
That's So Weird!
The Bible is full of important and meaningful stories and lessons. But it's also home to some unusual and intriguing facts that kids may not…
Count Your Blessings
The Veggies know that it's importantâ??and funâ??to thank God for everything that is good. This new board book, with its colorful illustrations and lively verse,…
Hooray! It's Easter Day!
In this lively VeggieTales book, the Veggies are celebrating Easterâ??coloring eggs, enjoying baskets of candy, and dressing in their Easter Sunday best. There's so much…
This Little Light of Mine
An inspiring and engaging story from VeggieTales about the ways God lights our path and shines through us.
The View At The Zoo
A new format for this humorous twist on a visit to the zoo, just who has the more interesting view? As morning dawns, the zookeeper…