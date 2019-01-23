Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
M. J. Thomas
By the Author
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Nativity, Book 7
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Lion's Roar, Book 6
In Peter and Mary's sixth adventure, the Hidden Scrolls take them back to ancient Babylon, where Daniel is about to get thrown into the lions'…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Shepherds Stone, Book 5
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Journey to Jericho, Book 4
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Great Escape, Book 3
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Race to the Ark, Book 2
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back…
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Beginning, Book 1
A mysterious scroll transports a brother and sister back in time to God's creation of the world in the first installment of this action-packed chapter…