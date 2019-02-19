Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: Journey to Jericho, Book 4

by

The Hidden Scrolls send siblings Peter and Mary back to the Battle of Jericho in this fourth installment of the time-traveling chapter book series.

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.

In this fourth adventure, the time-traveling trio journeys to an ancient desert and finds the Israelites preparing to enter the Promised Land. With limited time to solve the secret of the scroll, Peter and Mary join Israelite spies on a reconnaissance mission to Jericho; sneak Rahab to safety; and ultimately face the scheming man in black as the walls of the city begin to crumble. Fans of the series will love this whirlwind adventure that brings the Bible to life.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Action & Adventure

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780824956929

Trade Paperback
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls