The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Complete Series

The books include a rich cast of supporting characters, including Great-Uncle Solomon, the eccentric archaeologist who discovered the scrolls; the angel Michael, who guides the children on their quests; and key figures from the Bible stories.
This boxed paperback collection features all nine titles in the complete series. Titles include:
The Beginning—the story of Creation
Race to the Ark—the story of Noah and the flood
The Great Escape—the story of the plagues and the Israelites' exodus from Egypt
Journey to Jericho—the story of Joshua and walls of Jericho
The Shepherd's Stone—the story of David and Goliath
The Lion's Roar—the story of Daniel and the Lions
The King Is Born—the story of the Nativity
Miracles by the Sea—the story of Jesus' teaching and healing in Jerusalem
The Final Scroll—the story of the crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus
