Sugar Plum Ballerinas: Dancing Diva
Sugar Plum Ballerinas: Dancing Diva

by Whoopi Goldberg

by Deborah Underwood

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316295017

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: January 17th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Chapter Books

PAGE COUNT: 160

The sixth book of the award-winning and bestselling Sugar Plum Ballerinas series by Whoopi Goldberg—now featuring brand-new illustrations!

At the Nutcracker School of Ballet in Harlem, young dancers learn to chassé, plié, and jeté with their Sugar Plum Sisters—but things don't always go to plan! As the girls encounter challenges both on and off stage, they'll need the support of their classmates to carry them through with aplomb.

Epatha knows she's the perfect pick for the lead in the new Sugar Plum ballet. But her dream role isn't as fabulosa as she imagined. When she tries to spice up the choreography with her free-spirited style it's up to the rest of the Sugar Plum Ballerinas to keep Epatha's toes in line. Will Epatha listen to her friends or can she convince the other ballerinas that her way is the best?

Praise

Praise for Plum Fantastic (book #1 in the series):
 
“…an endearing multiethnic cast of characters and a positive message of the power of friendship make this one a keeper.”
 —Kirkus Reviews
“….warm, funny and tender.”—Publishers Weekly
Sugar Plum Ballerinas