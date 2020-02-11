Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Deborah Underwood
Deborah Underwood has written numerous picture books, including Interstellar Cinderella, Super Saurus Saves Kindergarten, Part-time Princess, Part-time Mermaid and the New York Times bestsellers Here Comes the Easter Cat, The Quiet Book, and The Loud Book! Visit http://www.DeborahUnderwoodBooks.com.
Ned Young (www.nedyoung.com) is a self-taught painter and illustrator. He illustrated Super Saurus Saves Kindergarten, Jamie A. Swenson’s Big Rig, and is the author and illustrator of the Zoomer series. He lives in Brigham City, Utah.
By the Author
Terrible Terrel
Terrel is always in charge, whether she's making lists for grocery shopping (her favorite hobby, AFTER ballet), keeping her brothers in line, or organizing father-daughter…