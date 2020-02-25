Part-time Princess

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

At night, a normal little girl imagines she is a princess, but not just a princess who wears pretty gowns and goes to balls. She also gets to fight dragons and tame trolls. But one morning she wakes up and begins to think maybe her royal adventures aren’t so imaginary after all… From the best-selling author of The Quiet Book, this jacketed picture book is perfect for every little girl who dreams of being a princess.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction

On Sale: March 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368041096

