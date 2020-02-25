Part-time Princess

At night, a normal little girl imagines she is a princess, but not just a princess who wears pretty gowns and goes to balls. She also gets to fight dragons and tame trolls. But one morning she wakes up and begins to think maybe her royal adventures aren’t so imaginary after all… From the best-selling author of The Quiet Book, this jacketed picture book is perfect for every little girl who dreams of being a princess.