Sugar Plum Ballerinas: Plum Fantastic
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sugar Plum Ballerinas: Plum Fantastic

by Whoopi Goldberg

by Deborah Underwood

Illustrated by Ashley Evans

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316168175

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: July 19th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Chapter Books

PAGE COUNT: 144

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback
The first book of the award-winning and bestselling Sugar Plum Ballerinas series by Whoopi Goldberg—now featuring brand-new illustrations!
 
At the Nutcracker School of Ballet in Harlem, young dancers learn to chassé, plié, and jeté with their Sugar Plum Sisters—but things don't always go to plan! As the girls encounter challenges both on and off stage, they'll need the support of their classmates to carry them through with aplomb.
 
Alexandrea Petrakova Johnson does not want to be a beautiful ballerina, and she does not want to leave her friends in Apple Creek. Unfortunately, that doesn't stop her ballet-crazy mother from moving them to Harlem, or from enrolling Al at the Nutcracker School of Ballet. Life is hard when you're the new ballerina on the block, and it's even harder when you're chosen to be the Sugar Plum Fairy in the school recital! Al's ballet classmates are going to have to use all the plum power they've got to coach this scary fairy!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Sugar Plum Ballerinas