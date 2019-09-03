Sugar Plum Ballerinas in Two Acts
Sugar Plum Ballerinas in Two Acts

Plum Fantastic and Toeshoe Trouble

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781368054591

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $10.49

ON SALE: May 12th 2020

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Dance

PAGE COUNT: 304

Meet the Sugar Plum Ballerinas

At the Nutcracker School of Ballet in Harlem, young dancers learn to chassé, plié, and jeté with their Sugar Plum Sisters–but things don’t always go to plan! As the girls encounter challenges both on and off stage, they’ll need the support of their classmates to carry them through with aplomb.

Readers will applaud the first two books in this beloved, New York Times best-selling series celebrating friendship, creativity, and most of all, dance.

Plum Fantastic
Alexandrea Petrakova Johnson does not want to be a beautiful ballerina, and she does not want to leave her friends in Apple Creek. It’s hard enough when her ballet-crazy mother moves the family to Harlem, but when Al is chosen to star in the Nutcracker School of Ballet’s big recital, she’ll have to contend with her terrible dancing and a rotten case of stage fright! Can her new classmates help her find her inner Sugar Plum Fairy?

Toeshoe Trouble
Brenda Black prides herself on her logical and orderly mind. She studies anatomy books and idolizes Leonardo da Vinci. Things go haywire, though, when her spoiled cousin Tiffany comes to visit. Sick and tired of Tiffany’s bragging, Brenda snaps and says she owns an autographed pair of famous toe shoes. It’s a ballet slipper-y slope as the lie gets out of hand, and she’ll need her Sugar Plum Sisters to help get her back en pointe!

PRAISE FOR PLUM FANTASTIC

An NAACP Award Nominee
"Warm, funny and tender."—Publishers Weekly
"A positive message of the power of friendship [makes] this one a keeper."—Kirkus Reviews
"Full of wit and determination."—School Library Journal
An NAACP Award Nominee
"Fast paced and entertaining . . . this book is sure to take center stage on young readers' lists."—School Library Journal
Sugar Plum Ballerinas